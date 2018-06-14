U.S. extradites alleged Sinaloa cartel member for marijuana, cocaine trafficking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States extradited an alleged member of the Sinaloa drug cartel on Thursday on charges of funneling massive amounts of marijuana and cocaine into the country, the Justice Department said.

Arturo Shows Urquidi aka “Chous,” 47, faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, as well as money laundering and firearms charges, the department said in a statement.

He was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in El Paso later on Thursday, it said.