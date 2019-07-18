World News
Mexican president does not expect rise in violence after El Chapo sentencing

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a meeting with the Mexican delegation competing at the Pan American Games Lima 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he did not expect a rise in violence following the sentencing of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in the United States a day earlier.

Guzman will spend the rest of his days in lock-up in the United States after a judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus 30 years.

He was extradited to the United States in 2018 following two break-outs from Mexican jails - one purportedly in a laundry cart, the other through a mile-long tunnel.

