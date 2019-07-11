U.S. wants 'El Chapo' in prison for life after murder plot target testifies

FILE PHOTO: A police vehicle stands outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse ahead of the start of the trial of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", in New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said they want the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to spend the rest of his life — plus 30 years — in prison, after he hears from a victim who survived a murder plot he was accused of initiating.

Guzman, 62, faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison at his scheduled July 17 sentencing hearing, following his February conviction on a variety of drug charges.

In a Wednesday night letter, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn to add another 30 years because jurors convicted Guzman of illegally using a firearm, including a machine gun, in connection with drug trafficking.

Prosecutors also said Guzman conspired to murder “numerous” people as a main leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and at least one target intends to make a “victim-impact statement” at the sentencing hearing.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer for Guzman, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.