Witness at 'El Chapo' trial describes alleged $100 million bribe to Pena Nieto

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto waves while arriving to the Congress for the inauguration of Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Mexico December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

(Reuters) - A witness at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities that the accused Mexican drug lord once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto.

Alex Cifuentes, who has said he was a close associate of Guzman for years, discussed the alleged bribe under cross-examination by one of Guzman’s lawyers in Brooklyn federal court. Asked if he told authorities in 2016 that Guzman arranged the bribe, he answered, “That’s right.”