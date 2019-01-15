Witness at 'El Chapo' trial describes alleged $100 million bribe to Pena Nieto

(Reuters) - A witness at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities that the accused Mexican drug lord once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto.
Alex Cifuentes, who has said he was a close associate of Guzman for years, discussed the alleged bribe under cross-examination by one of Guzman’s lawyers in Brooklyn federal court. Asked if he told authorities in 2016 that Guzman arranged the bribe, he answered, “That’s right.”
Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas