Mexican president to meet with Trump at G20

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next week at the G20 summit in Germany, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Thursday via Twitter.

The election of Trump and his early days in office sent U.S.-Mexico relations to a new low due to his threats to slap tariffs on Mexican-made goods and a plan to build a wall on the southern U.S. border to keep out illegal immigrants.

The foreign ministry said the two leaders would review progress in various aspects of the bilateral relationship, and that more details would be published in due course.

In late January, a planned meeting between the presidents was canceled following a Twitter dispute over Trump's pledge to make Mexico pay for the wall. The American president has since shied away from that demand.

Trump's administration also moved toward talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), toning down earlier threats to pull out of the pact with Mexico and Canada.

This month, the U.S. and Mexican governments resolved a long-standing dispute over the sugar trade, while agricultural ministers from the three NAFTA countries met and said there were "relatively few" differences over farm trade to resolve in talks.