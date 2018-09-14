Mexico analyzing U.S. proposal on deportation funding

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Thursday that it was analyzing a proposal from the U.S. State Department to help fund the deportation of migrants from Mexico.

The New York Times reported here on Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration told Congress that it intended to use $20 million of foreign aid to help Mexico deport thousands of people.

In a joint statement, Mexico’s Interior and Foreign Ministries said they had not accepted the proposal in either a “verbal or written” way.