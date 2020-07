Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference before traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 7, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he has tested negative for coronavirus, a step he needed to take before traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador, who will meet with Trump to celebrate a new North American trade deal, said he was prepared to have another test in the United States if necessary.