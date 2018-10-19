FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Mexico vows to meet challenge of migrant caravan heading to U.S.

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that the country will face the challenge of responding to a migrant caravan that U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted must be halted before it reaches the U.S. border.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray Caso listens while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2018 Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Videgaray was speaking during a joint press conference in Mexico City with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who thanked Mexico for its efforts to manage the caravan but also said he wants to group to be stopped.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; writing by Julia Love; editing by Dave Graham

