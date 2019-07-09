Mexico calls U.S. investigation its steel 'normal'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico said on Monday that the U.S. countervailing duty investigation of Mexican fabricated structural steel was an “ordinary” anti-dumping probe and wasn’t linked to earlier tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the U.S. Commerce Department said domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico.

It also said it would instruct Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.