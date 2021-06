U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas shakes hands with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico June 15, 2021. Mexico's Foreign Ministry (SRE)/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he spoke with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about improving infrastructure for trade and travel during their meeting in Mexico on Tuesday.

Ebrard also said Mexico must make an effort to expand Mexico’s production capacity to protect value chains.