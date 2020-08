FILE PHOTO: An empty walkway at the U.S.-Mexico border is shown during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has told the U.S. government that it supports extending restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared land border for an additional month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

Restrictions on non-essential travel at the U.S.-Mexico land border are currently set in place through Aug. 21