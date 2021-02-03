Yellen sees Mexico as strong partner in tackling economy, climate change

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on Tuesday with Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera and underscored her desire to maintain close U.S.-Mexico coordination on economic and security issues, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen told Herrera that Mexico could be a strong partner in working on key priorities, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting a robust economic recovery, fighting inequality, and addressing the threat of climate change.

She also told Herrera she looked forward to further engagement on shared interests, including combating illicit finance and facilitating economic development in Central America, Treasury said.