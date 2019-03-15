Hung jury declared in Florida officer's attempted manslaughter trial: local media

(Reuters) - A hung jury was declared on Friday in the attempted manslaughter trial of a Florida policeman charged in the shooting and wounding of the caretaker for a mentally ill man who was holding a toy truck the officer mistook for a gun, local media reported.

The six-member Miami-Dade County jury also acquitted the North Miami police officer, Jonathan Aledda, of a single misdemeanor count of culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting. The jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of attempted manslaughter and a second negligence count, according to media reports.