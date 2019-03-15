U.S.
March 15, 2019 / 9:22 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Hung jury declared in Florida officer's attempted manslaughter trial: local media

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hung jury was declared on Friday in the attempted manslaughter trial of a Florida policeman charged in the shooting and wounding of the caretaker for a mentally ill man who was holding a toy truck the officer mistook for a gun, local media reported.

The six-member Miami-Dade County jury also acquitted the North Miami police officer, Jonathan Aledda, of a single misdemeanor count of culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting. The jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of attempted manslaughter and a second negligence count, according to media reports.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Tom Brown

