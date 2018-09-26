FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Kuwait says U.S. decision to remove missile systems is routine

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s military said on Wednesday a U.S. decision to remove missile systems from some countries in the Middle East is an “internal and routine procedure”.

A statement from the Gulf state’s chief of staff said the U.S. decision was coordinated with its military and its defense systems would not be affected by the move.

“Kuwait’s Patriot missile system, independently, protects and covers all its geographical borders,” the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Maha El Dahan and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.