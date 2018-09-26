Pentagon removing certain U.S. missile systems from Middle East: WSJ

(Reuters) - The United States is pulling some of its anti-aircraft and missile batteries out of the Middle East, the WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. military officials.

The Pentagon will remove the missile systems from the region next month, the report said.

Four Patriot missile systems will be pulled out of Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, the WSJ reported, adding that the realignment step marks a shift of focus away from long-lasting conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

The military is now focused towards tensions with China and Russia, the report added, citing senior military officials.