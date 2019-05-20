Palestinians won't attend U.S.-led conference in Bahrain: minister

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian officials will not attend a U.S.-led conference in Bahrain next month designed to draw investment to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a Palestinian cabinet minister said on Monday.

“There will be no Palestinian participation in the Manama workshop,” Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani, who is also a member of the executive committee of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization, told Reuters.

“Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel.”