FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday that his country would not accept anything that the Palestinians would not want, in comments about the unannounced U.S. Mideast peace plan.

Speaking after breaking the Ramadan fast at a hotel in Cairo Sisi also appeared to dismiss suggestions that Egypt might make concessions as part of the U.S. plan.