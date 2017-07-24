FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 22 days ago

Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit

FILE PHOTO: Jason Greenblatt (C), U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, is reflected in a mirror as he enters a room to hold a news conference with Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation and Mazen Ghoneim, head of the Palestinian Water Authority, in Jerusalem July 13, 2017.Ronen Zvulun

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, is heading to Jordan for talks about the Mideast peace process after meetings in Israel, a senior administration official said on Monday.

“Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel Monday afternoon. Following meetings with Ambassador David Friedman and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mr. Greenblatt is travelling to Amman, Jordan for additional discussions," the official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown

