Japan's Suga: PM Abe and U.S. defense secretary didn't discuss U.S.-proposed maritime force

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper did not have any particular exchange on the U.S.-proposed maritime coalition in the Middle East, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the premier and Esper confirmed the two nations would work on peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as further strengthen the alliance between Japan and the United States.

Suga also met Esper separately and the two didn’t discuss the maritime coalition in the Middle East, either.