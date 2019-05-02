Kushner says Middle East peace plan will be 'good starting point'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, takes a seat before a discussion on "Inside the Trump Administration's Middle East Peace Effort" at a dinner symposium of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday the Middle East peace proposal he is working on will be a “good starting point” to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kushner, who is married to U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has been working on the peace plan for some two years and is expected to unveil his proposals in June after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

“What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life,” Kushner told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

“I was given the assignment of trying to find a solution between the two sides and I think what we’ll put forward is a framework that I think is realistic ... it’s executable and it’s something that I do think will lead to both sides being much better off,” Kushner said.

The proposal, which has been delayed for a variety of reasons over the last 18 months, has two major components. It has a political piece that addresses core issues such as the status of Jerusalem, and an economic part that aims to help the Palestinians strengthen their economy.

Kushner, who has been developing the plan with Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, has said the proposal is not an effort to impose U.S. will on the region. He has not said whether it calls for a two-state solution, a goal of past peace efforts.