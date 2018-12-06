One U.S. Marine rescued from crash near Japan is dead: military

A Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel and U.S. Navy airplane conduct search and rescue operation at the area where two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft have been involved in a mishap in the skies, off the coast of Kochi prefecture, Japan, in this aerial view photo taken by Kyodo December 6, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the U.S. Marines recovered after two Marine Corps aircraft collided and crashed into the sea off the coast of Japan has been declared dead, the U.S. officials said on Thursday.

“One of the recovered Marines is in fair condition and the other has been declared deceased by competent medical personnel,” a U.S. Marine Corps statement said. It added that search and rescue operations for the remaining five continues.

Earlier, Japanese and American officials had said they had found two Marines and while one was in stable condition details about the second were not known.