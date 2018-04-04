U.S. Air Force F-16 jet crashes in Nevada, pilot's condition unknown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force base in Nevada on Wednesday, the third crash involving a military aircraft in the past two days.

The condition of the pilot was not known and emergency responders were on the scene, the Air Force said in a statement.

It added that the jet crashed during routine training earlier on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed during a training mission in Southern California. All four crew members are believed to have been killed.

Another Marine jet crashed in Djibouti on Tuesday. The pilot was in stable condition.