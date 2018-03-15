Two aviators killed in Super Hornet jet crash: U.S. Navy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday two aviators had been killed in a F/A-18F Super Hornet crash during a training flight off the coast of Key West, Florida.

The Navy said in a statement the pilot and weapons systems officer were recovered from the water and declared dead after the two-seater jet crashed on its final approach to Naval Air Station Key West. The incident is under investigation, it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter early Thursday: “Please join me with your thoughts and prayers for both aviators, their families and our incredible @USNavy.”

A Navy spokesperson also said in a statement that the names of the aviators are being withheld pending notifications of their families.

“Their families are in our prayers,” the statement said.