Defense budget below $733 billion would increase risk to U.S. military: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s pick to be the next commander of U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday that a budget below $733 billion for fiscal year 2020 would increase risk to the military.

“Anything below $733 (billion) would increase risk and that risk would be manifested across the force,” Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“We are in the process now, very carefully across the department, examining the details of what the nature of that risk would be,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump, faced with a budget deficit at a six-year high, has told his Cabinet to come up with proposals to cut spending by their agencies by 5 percent, but he suggested the military would be largely spared.