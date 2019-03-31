Two U.S. Marines killed in Arizona helicopter crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Marine pilots died when their helicopter crashed near Yuma, Arizona, during a routine training mission, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

The Marines were flying an AH-1Z Viper helicopter as part of a weapons and tactics instructor course when the crash occurred late on Saturday, the Pentagon said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. The Pentagon said the identities of the deceased would not be released for 24 hours pending notification of next of kin.