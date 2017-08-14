FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
U.S. soldiers in Iraq were killed by artillery 'mishap': Pentagon
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. soldiers in Iraq were killed by artillery 'mishap': Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Army artillery "mishap" was responsible for the deaths of two U.S. service members in northern Iraq over the weekend, a Pentagon official said on Monday.

Two U.S. service members were killed and five injured in northern Iraq on Sunday. The victims were not named.

"An Army artillery section was conducting a counterfire mission against an ISIS mortar site when a mishap occurred, injuring seven soldiers," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning said, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

The Pentagon declined to provide further details and it was not immediately clear exactly what type of "mishap" took place.

The service members were part of a U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq.

Manning said there was no indication that Islamic State had anything to do with the deaths and the five injured troops did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.