FILE PHOTO - U.S. Air Force General John Hyten, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, arrives to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Air Force General John Hyten, currently the head of U.S. Strategic Command, has been nominated to be the next vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Air Force secretary said on Tuesday.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, speaking at a space symposium in Colorado, said Hyten was nominated earlier on Tuesday.