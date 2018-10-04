U.S. general says Russia's deployment of S-300 in Syria 'reckless'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. general overseeing American forces in the Middle East said on Thursday Russia’s deployment of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system in Syria was a reckless, knee-jerk response to last month’s downing of a Russian military aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: People watch S-300 air defense missile systems launching missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Army General Joseph Votel, who leads the U.S. Central Command, confirmed the deployment and added that it would help shield Iranian activities in Syria, which have triggered air raids by Israel.