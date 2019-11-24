Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer speaks with personnel during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, July 12, 2018. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Akeel Austin/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s resignation after losing confidence in him over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, the Defense Department said on Sunday.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official.” Esper said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”