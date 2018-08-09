FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. sets goal to create Space Force by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States set a goal on Thursday of creating a new, sixth branch of the U.S. military by 2020 known as the “Space Force” and said it was working to build necessary support in Congress for President Donald Trump’s plan.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves to guests after speaking during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“Ultimately, Congress must act to establish this new department, which will organize, train and equip the United States Space Force,” Vice President Mike Pence told an audience at the Pentagon, saying the “Space Force” was an idea “whose time has come.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart

