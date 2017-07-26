FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says revising rules after Trump's transgender ban
#Politics
July 26, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 21 days ago

Pentagon says revising rules after Trump's transgender ban

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005.Jason Reed/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said it would provide revised guidance to the U.S. military "in the near future" after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

"We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the Commander-in-Chief on transgender individuals serving the military," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis, referring all questions about Trump's comments to the White House.

"We will provide revised guidance to the Department in the near future."

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

