March 24, 2018 / 1:30 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump moves to limit transgender individuals from military service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that limits transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, but gives the armed forces some latitude in implementing policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The memorandum said that transgender individuals with a history of “gender dysphoria” are disqualified from military service “except under certain limited circumstances.”

It added that the secretaries of defense and homeland security “may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

