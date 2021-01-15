Trump administration approves land swap for Rio Tinto's Arizona copper mine

FILE PHOTO: A view of the future block cave mine planned by mining company Rio Tinto in the Tonto National Forest near Superior, Arizona May 30, 2015. Considered a home to the San Carlos Apache tribe, the site is slated for development into a copper mine by Rio Tinto. REUTERS/Deanna Dent/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s outgoing administration approved a land swap on Friday for Rio Tinto Ltd and partners to build an Arizona copper mine that critics say will destroy sites deemed sacred by Native Americans.

The U.S. Forest Service published a final environmental impact statement for the Resolution Copper project, starting a 60-day countdown for the government to swap land with Rio, a process that Congress and then-President Barack Obama approved in 2014.