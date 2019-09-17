Senators push for U.S. to expand mining for electric vehicle supply chain

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters off the Senate floor in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators voiced bipartisan support on Tuesday for the expansion of domestic mining and minerals recycling, part of a push to jumpstart the country’s electric vehicle supply chain and offset China’s rising dominance in the fast-growing space.

“China is consolidating control of the entire supply chain for clean technologies,” Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican chair of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at a hearing. “The United States is falling behind ... and allowing that to happening is a strategic mistake.”