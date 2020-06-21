U.S.
June 21, 2020 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

One person killed, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and 11 were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis, police said.

“One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds,” Minneapolis police tweeted, adding in a separate tweet that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to area hospitals.

The city has been at the heart of a wave of anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last month. There was no indication that Saturday’s shooting was related to this.

As of 4 a.m., no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below