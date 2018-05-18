FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was referring reports that a website flaw could have allowed the location of mobile phone customers to be tracked to its enforcement bureau to investigate.

A security researcher said earlier this week that California-based LocationSmart data could have been used to track AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US consumers without consent within a few hundred yards of their location. Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, on Friday urged the FCC to investigate, saying on Twitter a “hacker could have used this site to know when you were in your house so they would know when to rob it. A predator could have tracked your child’s cell phone to know when they were alone.”