U.S. rates futures gain on China's tariff, Fed's Bullard

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Friday, erasing their earlier losses after China announced retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion of U.S. imports, rekindling bets the trade war between the world’s biggest economies would not end soon.

Prices on federal funds futures climbed further following comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard to Bloomberg television, which included that there will a robust debate about a half-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting in September.

At 8:16 a.m. (1216 GMT), fed funds futures implied traders see almost a 100% chance a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, up from 90% late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.