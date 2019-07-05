Money Markets: Traders bail on bets on deep U.S. rate-cut in July

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures tumbled on Friday as traders slashed their bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates by an aggressive 50 basis points in the wake of a surprisingly strong bounce in job growth in June.

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Futures prices indicated conviction among traders remain high that U.S. central bank would begin lower borrowing costs at its upcoming policy meeting on July 30-31 amid concerns about softening global growth and sluggish domestic inflation.

On the other hand, some economists said the upbeat payrolls reading gives Fed policymakers time to wait until September to decide on a rate cut.

“Our own call remains that an initial easing move will not occur until the September meeting, but there certainly still exists a reasonable chance that the FOMC acts at the end of this month,” said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc.

The U.S. Labor Department said earlier on Friday that domestic employers added 224,000 workers in June, more than the 160,000 increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The May figure was revised to 72,000 from the originally reported 75,000.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate ticked up to 3.7% from a near five-decade low of 3.6%.

Wage growth was modest, rising 0.2% last month, which was slightly less than the 0.3% increase projected among analysts said.

At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders now only see a 6.0% chance the U.S. central bank will decrease key money market rates by half a point at the end of July, down from 29% on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

This was their weakest implied view on a 50-basis-point rate-cut since late May.

Fed funds contracts still suggested traders saw a 100% chance for a quarter-point rate-cut later this month.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Thursday for the U.S. Fourth of July holiday.

Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed : tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn