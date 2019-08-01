Business News
August 1, 2019 / 1:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders see higher chance of U.S. rate cut in September

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Thursday as traders rebuilt bets the Federal Reserve may decrease borrowing costs again in September, a day after it cut rates for the first time since 2008.

At 9:25 a.m. (1335 GMT), interest rates futures implied traders see a 57% chance the U.S. central bank would cut key lending rates USFOMC=ECI at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, higher than the 51% implied chance late on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

