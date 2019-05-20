New U.S. mortgages seen rising to $1.682 trillion in 2019: MBA chief economist

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Total originations of U.S. mortgages on one-to-four family homes is expected to rise to $1.682 trillion in 2019, up from $1.643 trillion in 2018, on resilient home sales, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s chief economist said on Monday.

A modest pickup in home sales this year would help raise issuance of loans for that category to $1.244 trillion from $1.185 trillion last year, Michael Fratantoni told reporters at a press conference during MBA’s National Secondary Market conference.