U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 10-month high: Freddie Mac

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to a 10-month peak this week in line with rising Treasury yields on expectations faster global economic growth and speculation of reduced stimulus from overseas central banks, Freddie Mac (FMCC.PK) said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.15 percent in the week ended on Jan. 25, which was the highest level since the 4.23 percent recorded in the week of March 23, 2017. Last week, the average 30-year mortgage rate was 4.04 percent, the mortgage finance agency said.