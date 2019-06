NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained at their lowest levels since September 2017 as U.S. bond yields stabilized on easing trade tensions between United States and Mexico, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 3.82% in the week ended June 13, unchanged from a week earlier and down from 4.62% a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said.