U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 7-year peak: Freddie Mac

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels in seven years as a bond market selloff this week propelled 10-year yields to their highest since July 2011, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement for two-family homes is seen outside an oceanside community in the Rockaway area of the Queens borough of New York, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.61 percent in the week ended May 17, matching the level last seen in May 2011. A week earlier, 30-year rates averaged 4.55 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said.