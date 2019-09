(Reuters) - U.S. mortgage rates fell broadly in latest week in step with the lower bond yields, prompting expectations that lower borrowing costs would support domestic home sales and construction, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.64% in the week ended Sept. 26, down from 3.73% the prior week and from 4.72% a year earlier, the home finance agency said.