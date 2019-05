FILE PHOTO: A 'House For Sale' sign is seen outside a single family house in Uniondale, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell below 4% for the first time since January 2018 in step with declining U.S. bond yields due to growing trade tension between China and the United States, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 3.99% in the week ended May 30, down from 4.06% a week earlier and 4.56% a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said.