(Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined to their lowest levels since November 2016 as U.S. bond yields have fallen on expectations the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates as early as July, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 3.73% in the week ended June 27, down from 3.84% a week earlier and lower than 4.55% a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said.