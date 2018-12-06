U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit two-month low: Freddie Mac

A sign advertises real estate in East Stroudsburg, where most of the homeowners are underwater on their mortgages, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest levels in two months in step with a slide in U.S. bond yields stemming from concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.75 percent in the week ended Dec. 6, which was the lowest since they averaged 4.71 percent in the week of Oct. 4. Last week, they averaged 4.81 percent, the mortgage finance agency said.