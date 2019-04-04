U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from 14-month low: Freddie Mac

FILE PHOTO: Homes are seen for sale in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages edged up from their lowest in over 14 months as bond yields have risen this week on encouraging economic data and optimism on a trade deal between China and the United States, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08% in the week ended April, up from the prior week’s 4.06%, which was the lowest level since Jan. 18, 2018, the mortgage finance agency said.