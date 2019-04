FILE PHOTO: Sold homes are seen in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for a second week in step with higher bond yields due to less pessimism about global economic growth, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.12% in the week ended April 11, up from the previous week’s 4.08%. Two weeks earlier, they fell to 4.06%, which was the lowest since Jan. 18, 2018, the mortgage finance agency said.