August 2, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Goldman sees rising rates a drag on U.S. residential investing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Thursday rising mortgage rates would subtract 1 to 2 percentage points from U.S. residential growth over each of the next two years as they have already nicked the housing sector.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S. on July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“While higher interest rates and tax reform should weigh on residential investment, the rate of homebuilding still looks somewhat low relative to demographic trends,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note.

Taking these factors into consideration, they projected residential investment to increase about 1 to 2 percent annually over the next few years.

Reporting by Richard Leong

